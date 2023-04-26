NMDPRA campaigns for increased utilization of gas in South East

By Chinedu Adonu

The management of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has encouraged the people of South East to increase the utilization of gas in their homes and business areas.

They encouraged residents to opt for Liquified Naturnal Gas, LNG, Compressed National Gas, CNG and Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG instead Desiel of AGO.

The Authority who made this call on Wednesday during a ‘Stakeholders Engagement on Gas Utilisation in Nigeria’ held at the Carlton Swiss Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu, noted that the usage of gas is safe and cheap.

Speaking at the event, the Authority Chief Executive, ACE, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, said that they used the engagement to create the necessary awareness and make the compelling case for industry operators to foster a compliance culture which alone guarantees safer and sustainable facilities.

Ahmed said that the federal government through various engagements is seeking to catalyse gas investments and improve domestic usage.

He said:”This epoch-making engagement seeks to encourage large consumers of petroleum products to not only operate within the regulatory space but also to become aware of the comparative advantages between the different fuels, particularly gas which has been designated as Nigeria’s transition fuel.

“It is in this regard that the Federal Government has put in place various initiatives and policy frameworks including National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Decade of Gas Programme (DOGP).

“The Petroleum Industry Act (2021) has also established within the Authority the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund to catalyze gas investments. These efforts are yielding significant results, yet more collaborations and interventions are needed to improve domestic gas utilization.

“It is therefore our hope that this engagement will create the necessary awareness and make the compelling case for industry operators to foster a compliance culture which alone guarantees safer and sustainable facilities.

In a keynote address, NMDPRA’s Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure Ogbugo Ukoha, said that they were using the engagement to encourage operators and businesses to take advantage of the opportunities in the gas value chain for sustainable growth by positioning their energy needs to embrace gas derivatives, “in order to hedge against future global uncertainties to Diesel supply.

Ukoha, therefore, uged Nigerians not to shierk from using gas because, it is safe.

He appealed on behalf of the NMDPRA to all petroleum handlers to fully comply with the provisions of the PIA and NMDPRA regulations and thereby avoid strong regulatory enforcement which may adversely impact on business operations

In a good will message, the Health and Safety Director, Utuk Bassey, also noted that gas usage is safe and should not be feared or dreaded.

“Some say that gas usage is risky but it is quite safe. You can put it on and go to sleep,” he said.