NMA writes Otti, raises alarm over alleged looting in Aba general hospital

By Steve Oko

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Abia State chapter, has raised alarm over alleged looting and destruction of Government property at the Aba General Hospital.



This was contained in a petition jointly signed by the by the NMA Chairman, Dr Isaiah Abali; and Secretary, Dr Daniel Ekeleme, to the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.



The NMA Leaders who submitted the petition to Otti during a courtesy visit, urged him to ensure that he restores the hospital to its once envious status as the foremost health facility in Abia State.



NMA said that majority of Abia people were happy with Otti’s emergence as Governor- elect, and prayed that God would give him “the grace and wisdom to save and reposition the moribund Abia health sector”.

NMA urged the Governor-elect to stop the on-going looting at the General hospital.



“This is a hospital that predates most of the doctors in Abia State and a centre that has contributed tremendously to the health care of the Abia inhabitants and its environs. We urge your incoming government to do your best in the restoration of this once great facility,” the doctors wrote.



They appealed to the Governor-elect to rescue the doctors in the state, especially in the Abia State Teaching Hospital and those working under the Health Management Board, who are owed many months of salary arrears, saying that they have faced untold hardship.

NMA further sought the cooperation of the incoming government to send a Bill to the State House of Assembly, making it mandatory for tricycle riders and all market stall owners to pay a statutory health insurance fee.

“Such fees would cover the enrollee and some members of his family for a year, depending on the plan, and grant them access to good medicare from recognised health facilities in Abia State. This would not only reduce the morbidity and mortality rates in the state, but would also go a long way in curbing quackery”.



Responding, Otti thanked the doctors for their visit and sympathised with them on the hardship they had been made to go through by the current government.

He restated his promise to pay all verifiable outstanding salaries owed civil servants in the state.

Otti said his administration would end executive rascality and be accountable to the people.