NLC threatens to deal with state labour leaders

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja: Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has read a riot act to its state officers endorsing politicians and colluding with governors to impoverish workers, threatening to deal decisively with such leaders.



The NLC in resolutions at the end of its National Administrative Council, NAC in Abuja, advised such labour leaders to change their anti-workers behaviours and remain in office or leave instead of becoming conduits for fleecing workers.



The resolutions by President and General Secretary of NLC, Joe Ajaero, and Emma Ugboaja, respectively, among others, read “NLC strongly condemn in unmistakable terms once again the meddlesome actions of some state Governors in the internal affairs of Congress especially during the last State Delegates’ Conference of the NLC in all the States of the Federation.



“NAC warns all the State Councils of the Congress currently granting phoney endorsements and awards to Politicians and individuals to desist forthwith to avoid disciplinary actions. NLC leadership should take immediate disciplinary action against all officers who are currently working with some state Governors to flagrantly defy the orders of the NAC and the Central Working Committee, CWC as it concerns the outcome of the State Delegates Conference.



“We warn all state Council officers of the Congress who are in the habit of colluding with Governors to cover their various atrocities against workers in their states to stop immediately or face severe sanctions. It is either they chose to serve workers and remain in office or become conduits for fleecing workers and leave. The Choice is clear and it’s theirs.



“We direct all aggrieved parties in the last State Delegates Conference to avail themselves of the statutory Conference Appeal Committee in place at the headquarters for the purposes of redress where necessary.”

NLC‘s NAC in the resolutions commended the “federal government on its just-announced Salary award decision to public servants in the Country. This we are sure is in recognition of the extent to which its policies of last two years have caused hyperinflation in the country and deeply eroded the real wages of Nigerian Workers.”