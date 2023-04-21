Nkunku’s move to Chelsea ‘too early’ – Rangnick

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Former Manchester United boss, Ralf Rangnick feels RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku’s move to Chelsea next season comes ‘too early’.

The agreement between Nkunku and the Blues is sealed already for £53 million and it is set to take effect from June.

Nkunku has been Red Bull’s best player in the running campaign, netting 17 times and five assists in 28 appearances.

The Frenchman, however, has suffered setbacks with injuries since the World Cup, missing twelve matches for the German side.

The former Leipzig boss said Nkunku will have a terrible career when he moves to Stamford Bridge.

Rangnick has told ZDF: “I’m thinking of a player whose arrival at RB Leipzig I was a little bit involved in: Christopher Nkunku.

“For me, one of the best attacking midfielders currently available and who, in my opinion, decided to move to Chelsea far too early.

“Can you imagine that such an outstanding player comes to a club that is in the state Chelsea are in at the moment? Personally, this hurts my heart.

“If I were his advisor or his father, I would be very worried right now.”

According to Rangnick, no one should move to Chelsea at this time mainly for the shambolic way they have played for the major part of this season.

He added: “At the moment, no matter who comes as a coach, you can’t really recommend anyone to go there.

“The very first thing to do is establish some sort of strategy and reduce the squad to a reasonable size that any coach can work with.”