NIMASA seeks Norway’s partnership in shipbuilding, ship repair

As Norway gives Nigeria thumbs up for curbing pirate attacks

By Godfrey Bivbere & Grace Okpaneka

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA is seeking a partnership with the Norwegian government for the development of shipbuilding and ship repair which is a challenge for the shipping industry in the country.

This is even as the Norwegian Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, commended Nigeria for her role in the Gulf of Guinea leading to the curbing of pirate activities in the region.

Director General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh while playing host to the visiting team from Norway led by the Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, called for a partnership between Nigeria and Norway in the area of shipbuilding and ship repair.

Jamoh noted that though the nation host over 110,000 vessels annually, most of the ship owners move their vessels to other neighboring countries like Togo, Ghana, and the Republic of Benin for drydocking and ship repair due to a lack of viable shipbuilding and repairs industry in the country.

In his words, “Over 110, 000vessels come to Nigeria annually but because of lack of ship repairs industry in the country, some of the ship owners have to move their ships to Togo, Ghana and the Republic of Benin to repair their ships.”

“There is a huge demand for ship repairs in the country.

“NIMASA welcomes partnership with Norway to exploit and develop shipbuilding and ship repairs industry in the country ”

He disclosed that the deployment of the Agency’s 50 million floating Dock, will generate a about sum of N1 billion monthly.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister attributed that the peace and security the shipping community is currently enjoying in the Gulf of Guinea is to a large extent due to the dedication and commitment of Nigeria to the safety and security in the troubled region.

“I thank the Nigerian government and NIMASA for their dedication to the safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea.

“I am deeply impressed by what I saw on my visit to NIMASA.” she declared.

She said Nigeria is one of the respected partners of Norway and therefore her role in the Gulf of Guinea is appreciated by her government.

“Norway has contributed to maritime development in Nigeria through capacity training and has also rendered economic assistance through the United Nations towards enhancement of maritime safety” she noted.