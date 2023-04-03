NIMASA DG to deliver The Bullion Lecture

DIRECTOR- General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, will deliver the 2023 edition of The Bullion Lecture, scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10am at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the theme: ‘Banking on Blue Economy for Nigeria’s Economic Development’.

In a statement, the founder and CEO of Centre for Financial Journalism, organisers of The Bullion Lecture, Ray Echebiri stated that the 2023 edition of the lecture will be chaired by Principal Partner, Chiazor Anishere and Partners and President, Women in Maritime Africa, Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN; while the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

Panelists who will dissect the lecture are Registrar/CEO, National Institute of Credit Administration, Professor Chris Onalo, and President, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, Dr Mkgeorge Onyung.