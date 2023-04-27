Nigeria’s technology adoption level still low – Techpreneur, Adesina

In a world increasingly dominated by technology, the race to keep up can feel daunting. For many, the thought of transitioning to a tech career is overshadowed by the intimidating prospect of learning programming and coding. Enter Toluwanimi Mayowa Adesina, an Economics graduate and tech marketing consultant, who is on a mission to bridge the gap in the EdTech industry and show that tech careers can be accessible to all – even without coding skills.

After co-founding an EdTech company in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Toluwanimi launched Trevo Technologies (Trevotech Academy) in March 2022. His aim: to educate people about tech careers that don’t require programming and coding knowledge. “My inspiration comes from the desire to mitigate the human resources gap in the 21st century, especially for Africans,” he explained. “Africa’s educational system is still struggling to catch up with the reality of the technology-driven 21st century, and this is very obvious in our tertiary educational curriculum.”

Since its inception, Trevotech Academy has held a series of free virtual trainings and conversations, helping career professionals transition into the tech industry. In just one year, the academy has enrolled and trained nearly 1,000 individuals and corporate professionals through paid boot camps. Toluwanimi’s goal is to train over 10,000 professionals before 2030.

Of course, the road to success has not been without its challenges. “The level at which we’ve embraced technology in this part of the world is still low,” Toluwanimi said. “For an indigenous company that offers most of its trainings virtually, it’s still a major challenge to make people see the beauty of virtual trainings.”

Additionally, securing adequate capital for marketing and operations has been a hurdle for the entrepreneur, who started the company through bootstrapping.

Despite these obstacles, Toluwanimi remains steadfast in his pursuit. “My greatest accomplishment is always when I’m able to grow anything from scratch, and it finally succeeds,” he stated. “I always feel accomplished…however, there’s still so much more to accomplish.”

Toluwanimi’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs reflects his own journey and determination: “Never allow anything to kill the entrepreneurial spirit in you, no matter how tight or difficult it seems.” He also emphasizes the importance of staying informed, urging fellow entrepreneurs to be “information-hungry 24/7.”

With plans to launch a new platform called TrevoLearn, Toluwanimi Mayowa Adesina continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the tech industry, proving that anyone can find a place in the world of technology – no coding required.