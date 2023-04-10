Nigeria’s cinema records N441m revenue in March — CEAN

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) on Monday, said it generated N441 million from tickets sold across the country in March.

The National Chairman of CEAN, Mr Opeyemi Ajayi disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ajayi said the total admission of viewers into cinemas across the federation, for the period under review was 174,071.

” For March, we had total sales of N441,752,914 across all cinemas with 174,071 viewers admission into cinemas.

” Sales in March were encouraging compared with February when we recorded total sales of N278 million due to activities of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the national problem of cash crunch.

” For April, we will be showing: Super Mario Bros, Domitila, Bloomboys, Honey Money, Renfield and The Pope’s exorcist,” he said.