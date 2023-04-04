Nigerians should be proud of Loko-Oweto road project — Fashola 

Babatunde Fashola

…says bridge links North, South through Benue, Nasarawa

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has said Nigerians should be proud of the Loko-Oweto road project which includes a bridge 200 metres longer than the 2nd Niger Bridge because of the strategic role it stands to play in the economic development of the nation.

Fashola said this while inspecting the project ahead of its scheduled commissioning.

He said, “The Loko- Oweto bridge is 200 metres longer than the 2nd Niger Bridge , how many African countries can do this ? Nigerians should be very proud of this project”.

This was contained in a statement signed by

Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Blessing Lanre-Adams, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

She quoted the minister as saying, “In January I was here to assess the level and progress of work so far done and at the end of March. I am here today when the contractors indicated that they have completed work and all our officers reported it as well, they deserve commendation from Nigerians for the job.

“This is the bridge that crosses river Benue and links the North to the South, adding that “ the bridge will reduce travel time, it will reduce travel cost and greatly enhance the ease of doing business”

Speaking further, Fashola said the report of this working visit to the site of the bridge would be sent to the Presidency where the date of the commissioning of the bridge would then be decided.

While commenting on the Lagos – Ibadan road , the Minister appealed for continuous perseverance and understanding of all road users, as traffic had to be diverted during construction adding that the road is among the busiest in the country, he told journalists that the Lagos – Ibadan road would be completed in April of 2023 as planned, in addition, he also said that in May of 2023, the 2nd Niger bridge would be commissioned and opened to the traffic as well.

The Federal Controller of Works Nasarawa State , Mr Idah Daikwo who accompanied the Minister on the inspection of the Loko Oweto bridge said “The speed of completion and quality of works on the bridge is second to none, I commend the Honourable Minister for this laudable Legacy project”