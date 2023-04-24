Nigerians happy to see Tinubu back, says Sen. Jibrin

By Omeiza Ajay, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and one of the contenders for the office of the Senate President of the 10th Assembly, Senator Barau Jibrin has welcomed President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu back, saying it was a sign of good things to come.

Speaking with journalists at the Presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday shortly after Tinubu’s arrival, Senator Jibrin who was among dignitaries at the airport to welcome the President-elect said Nigerians are delighted to see him back hale, hearty and ready to hit the grounds running.

“We are all happy to see our Leader, our President-elect back with his amiable wife, looking so fresh and fit and ready to hit the ground running.

“Nigerians are here in their thousands and you can see how happy they are right now. Everyone is excited to have him back. My campaign organisation and I are very glad to have him back. He has said he is back, fit and ready for the task ahead. We know and trust him to be a man of his word. We cannot expect less”, he stated.