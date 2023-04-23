Nigerian women, children rescued from human traffickers in Libya

By Biodun Busari

Some Nigerian children and women have been rescued from human traffickers by security operatives, Reconnaissance Company in the Libyan town of Umm Al Aranib on Friday.

The security operatives raided the smuggler’s den and nabbed about 30 illegal migrants of which an unspecified number of Nigerian women and children were included.

This was disclosed by Migrant Rescue Watch via Twitter on Saturday.

Migrant Rescue Watch, however, said the victims have been handed over to the headquarters of the Reconnaissance Company of the 676th Infantry Battalion for basic humanitarian assistance.

The tweet read, “Patrol of Reconnaissance Company of the 676th Infantry Battalion in response to information received raided a smuggler’s den in Umm Al Aranib area and apprehended 30 undocumented #migrants incl. women and children of Nigerian nationality.

“The group was transferred to unit’s HQ in Umm Al Aranib for provision of basic humanitarian assistance prior to hand over to DCIM authorities.”

1/2 #Libya 21.04.23 – Patrol of Reconnaissance Company of the 676th Infantry Battalion in response to information received raided a smuggler's den in Umm Al Aranib area and apprehended 30 undocumented #migrants incl. women and children of Nigerian nationality. #migrantcrisis pic.twitter.com/KATuySFBXQ — Migrant Rescue Watch (@rgowans) April 22, 2023