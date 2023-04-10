Nigerian woman, three others nabbed for operating Libya’s prostitution ring

Four migrants, including a Nigerian woman, have been arrested by Libyan security agents for allegedly running a prostitution ring in the Hawari area of Benghazi, Libya.
This was revealed via Migrant Rescue Watch’s Twitter handle on Sunday.
According to the tweet, the 20-year-old woman was being sold by her pimp for $10 per customer.
The tweet read, “CID in Benghazi dismantled a prostitution ring and arrested in Hawari area 4 undocumented #migrants incl. woman of Nigerian nationality. The 20-year-old female was being sold by her pimp for 50 LYD (ca. 10 USD) per customer.
“All referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal action.”
