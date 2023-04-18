Nigerian League foists N3.5m fine on Smart City for match disruption

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

The Nigerian National League has pressed a heavy fine of ₦3.5 million and a three-point including three goals deduction on Smart FC for misconduct of fans during their Southern Conference, Group B2 encounter with Gateway United on Sunday at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

Following a review of reports and video evidence brought by match officials and commissioners, the NNL charged the club and its zealots.

The intrusion of fans and violence upon the match referees had resulted in injuries with mutilation and embezzlement of equipment in the stadium.

Smart City supporters chased the referees after their player was sent off by the centre referee in Ijebu Ode during the NNL game against Ijebu United.



The fallout started after the crew chief, Oni Stephen punished Smart City player Tunde Adejokun with his second yellow of the day.

Fans of the away side were not in terms with the unfavorable decision and decided to go on riot unto the pitch of play.

The game that was still at nil-nil was forced to be abandoned at the added time of the first half.

NNL summary jurisdiction found the Lagos Club to have breached sections 16:2,16:4.1 and 26.1 of the codified NNL rule book and were charged thusly:

The sections of the NNL code reads, “1. N1, 000,000.00 (One Million Naira), for pitch encroachment and throwing of objects which led to the discontinuation of the match.

“2. N1, 000,000.00 (One Million Naira), for assaults on match officials and bodily harm by supporters of Smart City which led to the abandonment of the match.

“3. According to Article 26.1 Smart City are to forfeit three points and three goals from already accrued points in the league.

“4. Supporters of Smart City are banned from all NNL-organized matches till the end of the season.

“5. A fine of N500, 000.00(Five hundred thousand naira) for the medical bills of the match officials.

“6. N1, 000,000.00 (One Million Naira), fine to replace the lost and damaged valuables items of the match officials.

“7. NNL warned Smart City that any further acts of violence and assault will lead to a complete withdrawal from the league.

“8. The Match with scores of 0-0 shall be concluded on Thursday 20th April 2023 at the same venue under strictly closed doors.

“9. NNL equally issued warnings to the Ogun State Football Association and management of Gateway Football Club to ensure adequate and effective security measures are put in place before, during, and after the match.

“10. NNL notes that the teams have 48 hours right to appeal the summary jurisdiction on receipt of its correspondence.”