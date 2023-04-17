Nigerian firm, CIIBEX Group extends operations to Guinea Conakry

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – TECHNO-CENTRIC business conglomerate, CIIBEX Group, has forayed into Guinea Conakry with intent to partner key stakeholders in exploring investment potentials of the promising African nation.

Over the investment drive to Guinea, a team of experts led by CIIBEX Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), James Williams, had the privilege of a meeting in capital city Conakry with Prime Minister (PM) Bernard Goumou towards unlocking Guinea’s economic potentials.

The PM expressed excitement about probable collaboration between CIIBEX Group and Guinea Conakry, highlighting his government’s commitment to attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.

Encouraged by the PM’s warm welcome and positive outlook for the future of Guinea, both host and the visitors exchanged ideas on various investments and growth possibilities.

Goumou offered insights into Guinea’s economic priorities against the government’s vision for attracting foreign investment in key sectors, expressing keen interest in CIIBEX Group’s expertise and experience in infrastructures development, mining, renewable energy, housing, and real estate.

“We are eager to collaborate with CIIBEX Group on mutually beneficial projects at creating jobs, spurring economic growth and improving living standards of the people of Guinea, Conakry for sustainable growth”, the PM told the visitors.

Encouraged by the PM’s hospitality and openness to collaboration, Mr. Williams said, “We are confident on the positive impact CIIBEX Group investments could have on the people and economy of Guinea and the commitment to continue to push the projections into reality.

“We pledge CIIBEX Group’s commitment to investing in Guinea Conakry in alignment with the government’s development priorities and sustainable development goals.