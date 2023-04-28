Nigerian consumer economy market for Halal products, services worth $107 billion — Report

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE 2023 Nigeria Halal Markets Opportunity and Prospects Report has shown that the consumer economy market for Halal products and services is worth $107 billion.

Presenting the report yesterday in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer, Dinar Standard, Rafi-Uddin Shikoh, said the Nigerian consumer economy market for Halal products and services was also standing with projection to grow at estimated 10.7 per cent annually.

Noting that Nigeria was the second largest consumer market for service in Africa,Shiloh said the Halal market was capable of boosting the Nigeria market by $1.6 billion annually within four years through incremental growth.

According to him, the report, however, aims to provide a comprehensive view of Halal market opportunities roadmap for Nigeria.

To this end,he appealed to Africa and member countries to key into the opportunities Halal market has presented, explaining that the universal concept of the Halal economy was not only for Muslims but also for other faiths also.

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, speaking at the event,said the market was expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 10.7 per cent.

According to him,the growth was expected to move from $107 billion in 2022 to $180 billion by 2027.

The development,he said,indicated a significant opportunities for businesses and investments capitalisation on the growing demand for Halal economy.

He said:”One of the benefits is the potential for job creation and economy growth, especially in agriculture, food processing, the film industry, and logistics.

”It will contribute to the overall development of the country as the market presents an opportunity to grow businesses.

‘Investment in Halal market can help to enhance the country’s global reputation and attract more foreign investment.”

The emir hailed the efforts of experts for coming up with the report while also urging stakeholders to unlock the potentials the market presents.

Also speaking at the occasion, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, noted that the Halal economy was one of the fastest growing markets in the world, estimated at 6.3 trillion dollars.

According to her,the market would help inspire individual investment to grow, simplify faith, lead to regulations as well as increase consumer awareness.

”The Halal industry in Nigeria is at an early stage but remains strategic economy for overall development of Nigeria.

”For us to achieve the reality of getting Halal economy, government has to create the right regulations to support the value chain from research to development.

”The Halal market comprises food, cosmetics, supply chain, pharmaceutical, media/creation, and fashion to meet the needs of Muslims globally.

”The essence of investment is to ensure that wealth is not depleted but preserved, so this economy is aimed at simplifying trade regulations and fostering trade relationships,” she said.