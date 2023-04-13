Nigerian Army denies evicting retired officer forcefully in Enugu

Nigerian Army

**Describes Media Reports as Misleading

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army (NA) has been described as misleading, with publications in some mainstream and online media insinuating that soldiers invaded the Enugu residence of a retired Army officer and evicted his family.

The reports further alleged that soldiers assaulted the officer’s wife and children in the eviction process.

However, the Director, of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “This story is not only misleading but aimed at tarnishing the image and reputation of the Nigerian Army.

He said, “Much as the NA would have refrained from responding, it is however expedient to set the record straight and clear grey areas on the ejection of the retired senior officer.

“House 7 on Abakaliki Lane is among Federal Government houses accommodating Nigerian Army officers in Enugu for over 2 decades.

“The house was allocated to Colonel Ugwoke (Rtd) than Major EL Ugwoke as his official residence when he was posted to 82 Division Military Intelligence Brigade, then Intelligence Group as the Deputy Commander 82 Division Intelligence Group in 2007.

“The officer continued to occupy the house even after he was posted out of the division, the sequel to his plea that his family be allowed to remain in Enugu for convenience, rather than moving them from place to place.

“It was however later discovered that the retired senior officer dubiously used the official letterhead of his office on three different occasions to solicit the monetization of the house through some officials of the Enugu State Government.

“In 2020, when it was observed that the retired senior officer was attempting to wrongly appropriate to himself, the official quarters (House 7 on Abakaliki Lane) which was still the property of 82 Division Nigerian Army through the State Government, a committee was instituted by then General Officer Commanding (GOC) to ascertain the status of the said property and the committee made the following findings;

a. That House 7 on Abakaliki Lane GRA Enugu situated on plot R/30B old GRA Enugu is among the Federal Government properties occupied by the Enugu State Government and other Federal Government Parastatals and Agencies after the civil war.

This fact is corroborated by the search on the property from the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development which confirmed that there was no record of ownership of the property in its archive.

b. House 7 on Abakaliki Lane GRA Enugu State was among the houses handed over to 82 Division by the past administrator to ameliorate the accommodation challenges of the Division.

c. That the said property was not among 26 residential quarters officially handed over to the Enugu State Government in 2015.

d. That there are no documents to confirm that the said property was sold or paid for by anyone.

“It is worthy of note that officers of the NA occupying institutionalized houses are expected to vacate such accommodation while on posting or retirement.

“However, the retired senior officer failed to comply knowing fully of the rippling effects on the accommodation status of other posted in and serving officers.

“In the misleading publication, it was alleged that the retired senior officer’s wife and children were brutalised, which is an outright falsehood aimed at whipping up undue sentiments.

“It must be stated unambiguously that the Nigerian Army is a discipline institution with the utmost regard for the family institution and the vulnerable, particularly women and children.

“The scenario painted by the writer is therefore a facade and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“The ejection process was audio-visually documented, as it was envisaged that such allegation could arise.

“Emphatically, neither the wife nor children were brutalized and no property was damaged in the process of eviction.

“The retired senior officer’s belongings were simply transfered from the house in question to his personal house at number 127 Park Avenue, GRA Enugu to pave way for other serving officers to be accommodated.

“This was after serving the retired officer three previous official notices and several appeal for him to vacate the property after his retirement in 2021.

“The general public is advised to disregard this misleading publication as it is devoid of the actual facts of what transpired.

“The Nigerian Army will not relent in catering for the wellbeing and welfare of its serving and retired personnel within the ambits of legitimacy.”