Nigeria needs true statesmen, says Catholic Archbishop

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has charged the next set of political leaders in the country to be true statesmen who work for the good of the nation, the unity of all Nigerians, and the equitable distribution of sensitive positions and resources.

In a homily titled, ‘Listening to the voice of Christ the Good Shepherd’ delivered at St Theresa’s parish Bwari, Abuja on Sunday, Archbishop Kaigama referenced John 10:1-10 and lamented that the qualities of a good shepherd are lacking in contemporary religious, civil, and political leadership.

He, therefore, called on the next set of leaders to prioritize the needs of the people above their personal interests and to work towards building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“The office of shepherd required constant vigilance, tenderness towards the young and feeble, and a great sense of responsibility and accountability.

“These qualities are no doubt lacking a great deal in contemporary religious, civil, and political leadership.

“We hope that our next set of political leaders at all levels to be sworn in on 29th May, will be true shepherds and true statesmen who work for the good of the nation, unity of all Nigerians, and equitable distribution of sensitive positions and resources.

“Nigerians did not elect leaders who are simply going to be in government to use public resources for self-preservation,” he said.

The Archbishop’s message, which serves as a timely reminder to Nigerian politicians as the country prepares for the inauguration of its next set of political leaders, resonated with many Nigerians who are concerned about the state of leadership in the country.

“I hope our leaders will listen to this message and work towards being true shepherds who will lead us to a better Nigeria,” said, Grace Amos, a worshipper who attended the service.