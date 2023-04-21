Nigeria needs compact force to overcome insecurity – AANDEC president

The President, Alumni Association of National Defence College (AANDEC), retired Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi, says Nigeria needs a compact force that will focus on technology as a force multiplier to defeat insecurity.

Abdullahi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the country had armed forces that had been performing in dealing with the widespread nature of the insecurity.



He said the military operations against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes could be enhanced with the application of technology.



According to him, focusing on technology to enhance peace and security in Nigeria has become necessary, considering the dynamic nature of security threats.



“We need to look deeper. We need to look at those areas that we can help our personnel because we cannot continue to recruit and recruit and train.



“Meanwhile, there are systems that can help us to perform better with a compact force.



AANDEC president said that the just concluded 12th National Security Seminar of the association had examined critical issues and brought up reasonable ideas that would be presented to the government and heads of the military and security agencies.



He said that observations and recommendations had been made, adding that if the recommendations were implemented, they would go a long way to address key security issues.



He said the nation’s forest areas had become hideout for criminal elements as well as the cyberspace where a lot of recruiting into criminal groups had been going on.