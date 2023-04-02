‘Nigeria is proud of you,’ Tinubu congratulates Anthony Joshua

By Efosa Taiwo

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated Anthony Joshua after his victory against American, Jermaine Franklin.

Tinubu applauded the determination and perseverance of the Nigerian-born boxer.

He tweeted, “Congratulations Champ! @AnthonyJoshua. Determination and perseverance always pays off. Nigeria is proud of you!”.

Joshua won by a unanimous points decision against America’s Jermaine Franklin in London.

The fight which took place at O2 Arena, saw the British-Nigerian fighter dominating the contest, his first fight since losing a rematch to heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Three judges scored the fight 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 for Joshua.

He has now won 25 fights, with 22 stoppages, and lost three since turning professional in 2013.