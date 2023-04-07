Nigeria, ASG sign MOU to boost capacity of NCAT

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of efforts to raise the status of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT,

the Ministry of Aviation, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Aviation Solutions Group, ASG, a multi service provider group for global aviation.

In a statement signed by the special assistant, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, the MoU was signed in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Odaudu noted that the ASG which is the largest aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance provider globally, would help NCAT in areas of competencies, training and certification in order to position the College as a Regional Training Centre for Africa in civil aviation.

Odaudu also said that the MoU also has as part of its deliverables the provision of assistance to NCAT for the acquisition of three Full Flight Simulators and certification of one B737NG Full Flight Simulator, adding that ASG and its affiliates are also to provide ground handling service, Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and other training services for the College.

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole described the event as a watershed, as the collaboration is expected to create new vistas of opportunities for the College in particular and the Aviation sector in general.

He informed the ASG Management that Nigeria was the ultimate destination and hub of Aviation in Africa, and any investment in the sector is an investment worth the while and not misplaced.

He further stated that the Government of Nigeria would continue to invest in the Sector, as the collaboration with the ASG is a sub-set of the Aviation Master Plan envisioned by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and approved by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

Speaking at the event, the Business Development Executive of ASG, Amb. Vygaudas Usackas lauded the collaboration and assured of the readiness of the company to ensure the implementation of the MoU to the letter.

He described Nigeria as a very important country in Africa with huge potential and a ready market for aviation, and disclosed that the Group had robust relationships with some domestic airline operators in Nigeria to whom the Group has been offering some mutually beneficial services.

The Permanent Secretary and the Delegation, which included officials of the Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and NCAT, were later taken on tour of the facilities of the Group.

The signing of the MoU is, without doubts, another milestone of President Buhari in the aviation sector in Nigeria.