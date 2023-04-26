Niger Delta group drums support for President-elect, Tinubu’s Administration

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Niger Delta Civil Action Advocacy Group NDCAAG has called on the people of the region to throw their weight behind the President-elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, saying that the region’s support for the administration of Tinubu when he comes on board on May 29th will usher in the most sought after development in the Niger Delta region.

The National President of the group, Comrade Embale Jonathan dropped the hint in Abuja, while playing host to an Itsekiri Human Rights Group who paid the leadership courtesy visit adding that the election of Bola Tinubu is a testament to the trust and confidence that Nigerians have in his ability to lead the country towards greatness.

Comrade Embale maintained that as a group in the Niger Delta region, they are particularly pleased with Tinubu’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing the region, including issues of infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

The group said they have no doubt that the President-elect would address these challenges before the end of his tenure.

While congratulating the President-elect on his well-deserved victory and his upcoming swearing-in ceremony, NDCAAG expressed optimism that Tinubu’s leadership will help to fix the economy, usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or socio-economic status.

NDCAAG who expressed optimism, noted that with the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election, it is clear now that the region is waking up to the realities of the times on the need to connect with the centre to fast-track and enjoy seamless development in the region.

It àdded that the zone should avoid playing opposition politics, which they said has not helped the region in the past eight years.

The group, therefore, pledged that they will work with him and his administration to achieve the nation’s shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

The NDCAAG used the medium to condemn the call by some groups for an interim government in the country saying, that such calls are not only wicked and overtly desperate but, it is aimed at truncating the hard-earned and biggest democracy in the continent.

He advised those vowing that swearing-in will not take place to go and take a crash course on contemporary election outcomes’ management skills.