NGO Urge Deltans On Complimenting Government Efforts in Education

…Donates Writing Materials to Schools in Delta

A Non Governmental Organization ( NGO) called Haven Charity Outreach yesterday urged well meaning Nigerians home and abroad to complement efforts of Delta State Government in strengthening the educational sector in the state.

The Convener, Mr Idris Atomre and his partner Mr Avwerosuoghene Iyah stated this in Oghara during a donation to several schools in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

He urged well meaning Deltans and other NGO’s to complement efforts of the government by provision of educational facilities to shape the future of the state and country.

According to Atomre, “Despite living in one of the farthest nation in the world, the Convener, Mr Atombre never lost touch with the reality in his country of birth nor hidden my desire to care for the downtrodden.

“Which is why he and I decided to launched an NGO “Haven Charity Outreach” with the core mandate of contributing to the educational advancement of our people”.

He also maintained that the outreach will get to more schools across the state in bid to assist the state government in reducing the number of out of school children in the state.

Meanwhile, the NGO distributed learning materials such as; school bags and books to seven primary schools in Oghareki community, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The schools include ; Udurhie Primary school, Uduaka primary school, Uherevie primary school, Oreki primary school, Ajenesan primary school, Oburhie and Ibori Primary school, Oghara.

They urged mooted that touching the life of people, students and needy members of the community will further endear love in their hearts.