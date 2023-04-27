NGO provides free medical aid to Lagos communities

By Elizabeth Osayande

A non-profit organization, Beulah World Initiative, BWI, has provided free medical care to residents in Liasu and Idimu communities in Lagos state.

According to the organisers of the programme, the free medical outreach was part of their monthly community outreach for April.

Speaking to participants during the outreach, the Coordinator of the initiative, Ms. Chichi Ononiwu said that despite the economic situation of the country, the organisation has never failed to hold her monthly outreaches to rural/semi-urban poor communities as a result of her covenant with God.

“The Outreaches are more than just a primary healthcare platform, but also an educative platform which has invested a lot in educative community impact projects which include; ‘Mathematics appreciation programme’ to Orphanage Homes, as well as campaign against ‘Child Sexual Molestation and Abuse’ under the auspices of ‘My Body, is My Body programme’, which the organisation takes to primary and secondary schools.”

“These programs have seriously impacted many young people and the medical outreaches have also impacted many including adults and children.” She said

She added that this month’s outreach included free medical aids, to widows, the elderly, and others, such as eye tests providing them with reading glasses, blood tests, deworming of children, and free HIV tests, amongst others.

Ononiwu noted that the beneficiaries were also gifted with groceries, clothes, shoes, handbags, school bags, and toys.

Expressing delight over the event, Mrs. Josephine Sunday, a Liasu resident expressed her happiness over the foundation’s benevolence to her family.

” I and members of my family were down with fever, but have no money to buy drugs. However, on coming here today, we were all attended to, both myself, my husband, and three of my children, including my husband’s brother.

” I can not thank Beulah World Initiative for coming to our rescue including giving us food items.” Mrs. Sunday noted.

Another resident who gave his name as Bayode, a resident of Idimu, said he was happy with Saturday’s encounter as he had his eyes checked, and was given a glass.

A 78-year-old, Mama Rebecca Oke, who praised the NGO, testified that the drugs given to her had relieved her of serious stomach pain, and also enabled her to sleep better.