Newcastle retain third spot after beating Southampton 3-1

Newcastle retained their third spot on the Premier League table after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 against Southampton at Saint James Park on Sunday.

The Saints landed the first blow from a Stuart Armstrong goal minutes before half-time.

Substitute Callum Wilson bagged two goals for the Georgies and unlucky Theo Walcott netted in the wrong post completing Castle’s win.

They lead Manchester United by two points although United have two games in hand.

Southampton are still rock bottom six points away from safety and will play relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in their next fixture.