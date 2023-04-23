Newcastle lash Tottenham 6-1 to keep Champions League hopes alive

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Newcastle United ran riot, overwhelming Tottenham Hotspur with a 6-1 victory at Saint James Park on Sunday, boosting their chances at Champions League qualification.

The first five goals came like a shock to the Spurs after they came in 21 minutes after the first whistle.

The lashing began from Jacob Murphy’s rebound in the second minute, and Joelinton netted 2-0 four minutes later.

Murphy whipped one in from beyond the 36-year-box completing his brace, and he was not the only one to get two goals on the day as Alexander Isak hit twice in two minutes.

Harry Kane could only spoil the Magpies’ clean sheet three minutes after the restart, but Callum Wilson restored their five-goal lead less than a minute after coming on as a substitute in the 67th minute.

The last time Tottenham conceded six goals in a single game was against Manchester City in 2013.

This was not the first time Newcastle humiliate the away side, back in 1996 as the Geordies ended that game scoring seven times.

Eddie Howe’s men have reclaimed their position in third since Manchester United are yet to play considering that they have an FA Cup clash against Brighton.

Tottenham are five points away from third and fourth sitting in fifth with 53 points leading Aston Villa by two points.