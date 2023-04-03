New online platform  promises to revolutionise  TV broadcasting in Africa

By Cynthia Alo

A new era in the media industry has arrived with the launch of Skyblasttv.com, an online world TV source that promises to revolutionise television broadcasting.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the firm explained that this is coming after months of anticipation.

The platform which was recently launched is expected provide live TV, videos, and news on a variety of topics such as politics, business, health, technology, and more.Skyblasttv.com is a subsidiary of Hookupsky Limited, one of the innovative tech firms in Africa.

According to the Senior Editor/News Reporter, Skyblasttv.com , Miss Eneje Ujunwa, the platform will feature programs like Investigation Room, Loyalty Check, Single and Searching, Lifestyle, Security & Crime, Movies, Sports, Education, Entertainment, Science & Technology, Environment, Economy, War and Crisis, Weather Forecast, Documentary, and many more.

She said : “We are impartial and independent, and every hour we create distinctive, world-class programs and content which inform, educate and entertain millions of people in Africa and around the world.

“In a few years to come, Skyblasttv.com will not only be the most visited online TV in Africa, but we will take the online TV to the next level. We lead, others follow.”

Skyblasttv.com aims to fill the missing gaps in online TV in Africa and around the world, and with its diverse range of programs, it is expected to inform, educate, and entertain millions of people.

According to her , the launch of the platform is a significant development in the media industry, and it marks a step towards the future of television broadcasting.

She further encouraged the public to subscribe, like and follow Skyblasttv.com on their social media platforms for the latest updates and programs.