New flick “Gangs of Lagos” explores dark underbelly of Isale-Eko

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos is a metropolitan city which has its soul at its ancestral community of Isale-Eko. Not only is Isale-Eko the first developed and civilised settlement in Lagos on the Island, it is also the enclave of the traditional Lagosians. It is the heartbeat of Lagos where the pulse of the city could be felt as it is populated by highly polished indigenes who have interacted with people of different civilisations from all over the world.

It is this iconic settlement that forms the setting of a new movie titled “Gangs of Lagos” produced and directed by Jade Osiberu as the first Nigerian Original to launch on Prime Video.

“Gangs of Lagos” is a high-stakes, gritty, and hard-hitting action crime-thriller, with an authentic storyline centred on a group of childhood friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up

on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

It features elaborate set pieces, action scenes, and engaging dialogue, balanced by a high-octane pace and emotionally grounded story at its core.

Gangs of Lagos is a story that represents the “Evidence of Chasing Your Dreams”. It represents

the true stories of the people of Isale-Eko, a story of survival, community and the juxtaposition of crime and poverty existing right beside the metropolis of Lagos.

Synopsis: Best friends, Obalola and Ify were born and raised in Isale Eko, where politically affiliated gangs rule the streets. Both have big dreams of leaving Isale Eko; Obalola wants to be a writer, the next Wole Soyinka, while Ify has his eyes set on Afrobeats. But Isale Eko is not a place for lofty dreams.

When their adopted street father Ninalowo is murdered, they join a gang led by Kazeem Olaotan – the

chairman of the Road Workers’ Union, and Lagos underboss.

As election campaigns begin, rival gangs paint the streets red. Ify gets caught up in gang wars and is butchered to death in the streets. A guilt ridden Obalola sets out to avenge his friend but uncovers secrets that will shake the very foundations of Isale Eko.

Gangs of Lagos is a project with women at the forefront – Jade Osiberu (Co-Producer, Director and Co-writer) and Kemi Lala Akindoju (Co-Producer). Gangs of Lagos merges both Old and New Nollywood, with a target audience that cuts across different generations.

Gangs of Lagos builds on Prime Video’s commitment to deliver local and authentic African films

and series to a global audience, including an exclusive overall deal with the director and

producer of the movie, Jáde Osiberu and her production company Greoh Studios, who recently

brought Prime Video customers the top-performing, crime-thriller, Brotherhood. As well as an

exclusive commissioning slate deal with Nemsia Films, beginning with Breath of Life launching

later this year. Prime Video is also the home of some of Nigeria’s biggest theatrical movies with

exclusive licensing agreements with Inkblot Studios and Anthill Studios, bringing customers

box-office hits King of Thieves, Hey You!, Palava!, as well as other TV series Beyond the Veil and

Grind. As well as Prime Video’s Nigerian Original unscripted comedy series, LOL: Last One

Laughing Naija, hosted by acclaimed comedian and all-around entertainer Basketmouth,

launching later this year.

The long stellar cast includes Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, Iyabo Ojo, Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Faniran, Toyin Abraham, Alabi Pasuma, Adebowale “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo and many others.