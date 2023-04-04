‘Never picked team’, says Chelsea interim coach ahead of Liverpool clash

The man-in-charge to continue from where Graham Potter left off, Bruno Saltor has revealed he has never picked a team before and it will be a tedious one for him ahead of the Liverpool League clash.

Sitting at 11th, qualification for a Champions League looks almost impossible for the Blues who are 12 points far from the top four spot, even though they are five points from a Conference League spot.

Saltor started his coaching career back at Brighton in 2019 joining Potter’s team and soon following him to Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of his team’s clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, the Spaniard disclosed he has never picked a team before in his years of coaching but believes he is ready.

“I have been coaching for four years and have been coaching under Graham,” Bruno said in a pre-match conference, courtesy of Metro UK

“He has been the manager and he always had the last word. It’s quite clear that it’s not been the case [Bruno picking a team]. Tomorrow is going to be the first time.

“I feel good. It is my duty. Duty and responsibility. I am at a really important club and I want to try my best.

“If I am here right now, it’s because Graham and the club thought it was the right step and I’m here just trying to help the club, and trying to be the most professional I can.

“It’s been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, for the staff, for the families, and now we just have to deal with the situation.

“It’s really important to focus just day by day, how much we can affect every day, what we can control.

“What we can control is how we train today, how we play tomorrow, and after we see how it goes.’

The last time Liverpool and the West Londoners met, it led to a goalless encounter between the mid-table clubs at Anfield Stadium.