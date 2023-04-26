NEMSA to consumers: Reject electricity meters without seals, labels

–List reasons why meters may run fast

By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, has urged electricity consumers across the country to reject any meter provided to them by distribution companies without NEMSA seal and labels.

NEMSA Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Aliyu Tukur Tahir who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said identifying the seal and label is the first step in ensuring that the meters being installed are genuine.

Engr. Tahir explained that the agency tests and certifies every meter and other electrical assets used in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, before they are deployed.

He noted that the labels inform consumers the date each meter was tested and the next due date for another test.

For customers who suspect that their meters were running faster than normal, he said: “So many things can cause your meter to read faster. First, is the installation of such a meter, it is important that only a NEMSA certified meter installer is allowed to install your meter and you can verify this by asking for their certificate.

“Another thing is the electrical installations in your premises around your meter. If there is linkage between your meter and the installation, the meter will see it as a continuous load and it will be reading. And most of these installations do not have effective earthing. It is only when earthing is done properly that you can have leakages detected and isolated using the circuit breaker.

“Improper installation of change over between generators and power supply can also lead to this. Some of us build our own generators in line with our meters. If you install the generator along the load line, your meter will continue to pick it up when you are running your generator. You must have a separate line for your generator if not you will pay the utility for using your own generator”, he added.

The Chief Electrical Officer of the Federation disclosed that NEMSA carried out wide ranging tests of equipment and installations last year, adding that in 2022 the agency “inspected 10,876 new electrical projects, monitored 10,598 existing networks and resolved 771 of them.

“Tested 2.5 million meters, inspected 3,480 factories, public places and hotels; certified 2,719 electrical personnel and renewed 6,332 in total; inspected 647 pole manufacturers; removed 68,168 substandard materials and investigated 376 electrical accidents”.

He noted that poor funding was hampering the agency’s work in the sector, expressing concern that failure of DisCos to invest in the network was hindering growth in the industry.