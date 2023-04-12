NEDC donates text/exercise books, other instructional materials to support orphanage schools in Borno, other states

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has supported orphanage schools and centres with 276,700 text and exercise books in Borno, Yobe, Kano and Sokoto states.

According to the Commission, the 3, 910 pupils and students from the nine schools and centres were orphaned during the 13- year Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

Distributing the learning materials, yesterday (Saturday), in Maiduguri, the Borno State Coordinator of NEDC, Mohammed Umaru, disclosed: “The nine supported orphanage schools and centres included the Future Prowess with the highest pupils/students enrolment of 2, 084, NECT/TLC, Maiduguri of 346 students, Lafiya Sarari Learning Centre, Girl Child Concern with 355 enrolments and the Maiduguri Special School, Lamisula with 250 pupils.”

He added that the other four orphanages and schools in Sokoto, Yobe and Kano cities have a total of 351 school enrolments.

On the other four Foundations supported with 950 blankets and mats including 700 wrappers and Shadda clothes included the Kano and El-Kanemi orphanage schools and the Yatim Care Foundation with a respective school enrolments of 201, 197 and 240.

“Each of the nine orphanage schools and centres are distributed with 10, 550 pairs of bathroom sleepers with the Future Prowess having 5, 100 bathroom sleepers,” said Umaru.

He pledges to continue support the less privileged in the society, so as the future of the orphans in the various schools and centres are secured.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Proprietor of Future Prowess, Barrister Zanna Mustapha thanked NEDC for been supportive to orphanage schools in the region.

He pointed out that, this support was nine out of the various assistance NEDC has offered to the schools at various point in time, and assured that the items donated would be judiciously distributed to the pupils.