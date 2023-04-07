Ned Nwoko praises Wale Jana of Sapphire Scents for making quality perfumes

With a perfume brand that has grown fully Nigerian made by a Nigerian to Nigerians and the world at large, the excellence of Wale Jana’s Sapphire Scents can’t be overlooked. Since inception the brand as done so well and expanded its options of scents across different exotic and enchanting compositions which have built the signature style and consciousness of the brand on a lot of people.

In appreciation of his quality of scents, Senator Ned Nwoko took it upon himself to praise the excellence of Wale’s creations. Applauding how authentic, attention to premium luxury and a good sense of performance the fragrances expel. Senator’s Ned wife, Regina Daniels also attest to the excellence of Sapphire Scents and how it’s projections is one of a kind.

For Wale he stated that, “It was very refreshing and encouraging to hear all Mr Ned had to say about my brand considering that he spends thousands of pounds on perfumes. He recently still ordered a few more of his favorite fragrances from us and we gladly delivered.”

Adding more on the efficacy of his scents he added, “Our perfumes put in consideration that the climate in Africa is hotter and as such we create our perfumes with that in mind so that they are long lasting. We also create the perfect fusion between oriental and French blended fragrance oils that are indigenous to Africa like frankincense.”