Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal: The Task Before Nnamdi Ezechi

By Tony Chukunalu

Any curious person would have noticed that this is the most contested election in the 32 year history of Delta State. The fact that over 10 political parities nominated candidates for the various seats shows how much Deltans want to improve and rejig the affairs of the state.

Interestingly, the much anticipated election has come and gone. The top contenders for House of Representatives seat for Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency were Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; Hon. Johnson Opone of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) and Hon. Ken Okolugbo of Accord Party. And when the dust settled, Nnamdi Ezechi emerged victorious for the plum position.

The task before Ezechi is daunting. It is a daunting task considering the level of poverty and extreme deprivation in the constituency. Ndokwa Nation is a major oil and gas area that produces 110,000 barrels daily since AGIP and its joint venture partners commenced operations since 1962 has virtually nothing to show for it.

Ndokwa hosts the AGIP/NNPC joint venture, which owns the 480MW Okpai Power Plant and the Kwale Gas Plant. Other exploration companies flaring gas in the area include Midwestern Oil & Gas, Energia, Platform, Pillar, Sterling Global and Chorus Energy, yet they are living in perpetual darkness. Ndokwa cannot boast of a federal institution-university or polytechnic. These and many other challenges facing Ndokwa Nation endeared Ezechi to present himself to his people as a messenger in order to set Ndokwa on the path of recovery and sustainable growth.

Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency needs a man with capacity, fortitude and resolve to right the wrongs. Looking at the creme of contenders at the polls, you will realize that Nnamdi Ezechi’s emergence is no accident as it has the hand of God in it.

However, some critics claim that Ezechi is not qualified and does not have the capacity to represent Ndokwa Nation at the House of Representatives. In fact, they have continued to denigrate him on the basis of their claims.

They hinge their claims on two reasons. First, Ezechi has never contested for any electoral position before now and lacks the experience and the fact that he has this small and gentle nature like that of a dove.

The question now is, is there a special school a person needs to attend to become President, Governor, Local Government Chairman or even Councilor? Your guess is as good as mine! Those who have served in these capacities and did well never attended any special school. They learnt on the job, adapted and delivered, so; Ezechi’s case will not be different.

As far as we know, Ezechi is eminently qualified and the people of Ndokwa spoke loud and clear with their votes and that’s the bottom line. He is skillful, has the mental fortitude and resolve to represent Ndokwa Nation.

Less we forget, Ezechi had served as DESOPADEC Commissioner representing Ndokwa Nation on the Board of DESOPADEC, a position he used to attract projects to his people and as Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor. So for any person or group of persons to say he lacks experience does not need to arise. It’s unacceptable!

We also see the hand of God in Ezechi’s emergence as lawmaker-elect and we believe he will deliver robust representation.

To a large extent, we could liken the emergence of Ezechi as PDP lawmaker-elect of Ndokwa/Federal Constituency to the way David was anointed by Samuel, the foremost judge sent by God to the house of Rhema. In retrospect, when Samuel got to the house of Jesse, Jesse brought all his sons that were dinning with him and Samuel asked “ are all these your children”, he said but there is one looking after the animals in the bush. That one is Ezechi.

Ezechi may have his flaws which is intrinsically human, but on a comparative note, he is much more a human than his critics.

We therefore urge Ndokwa people to close rank and work assiduously with the lawmaker-elect, Ezechi to put Ndokwa Nation on the road map.