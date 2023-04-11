NDLEA nabs woman, 65yrs, with drugs worth over N4m in Rivers

.

…secures conviction of 17 drug traffickers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Rivers State have arrested a 65 years old woman suspected to be a drug dealer and recovered N4 million worth of drugs in her possession.

The woman, Angela Sunday, who is suspected to be a drug peddler, was arrested at Odagwa Community in Etche Local Government of Rivers State.

It was alleged that she had in her possession 800 grams of methamphetamine, 250 grams of Cannabis Sativa, and 59 grams of Heroin, all valued at the earlier-mentioned amount of money.

Confirming the development, the Public Affairs Officer, Media and Advocacy Unit, NDLEA Rivers State Command, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, said three others were also arrested with the state with illicit drugs.

Ogbumgbada in a statement in Port Harcourt said operatives of the command had busted a hideout based on an intelligence report and arrested Angela Sunday, adding that she was found with varieties of illicit drugs.

The spokesman noted that the command had raided another location in Omoku area of the state and that two suspects were arrested.

He said: “On Thursday 6th April 2023, at about 5 pm, operatives of NDLEA Rivers State Command executed a raid operation at Odagwa, Etche and arrested one Angela Sunday ‘Female’ in possession of 800grm of Methamphetamine, with a street value of Four million naira (N4,000,000.00).

“She was also found with 250grms of Cannabis Sativa and 59grms of Heroin. Still on the same operational stride, one Juliet Eze ‘Female’ was found with 47grms of Cannabis Sativa, 7grms of Methamphetamine, 3.5grms of Cocaine and 3grms of Heroin, respectively.

“In a similar development, acting on a tasking order from the Agency’s Directorate of General Investigation (DOGI) and credible intelligence provided by a whistleblower, operatives of the Command in Ahoada executed another raid operation at Omoku, at about 9am on Friday 7th April, 2023, and arrested one Monday Lucky ‘Male’ with 2.5grms of Methamphetamine and 1grm of Cannabis Sativa, respectively.

“While at about 10:30 am of Friday 7th April, 2023, our operatives at Okrika Area Command of the State arrested one Johnson Baadee ‘Male’ with 4.3kg of Cannabis Sativa at Ogale – Eleme.”

He, however, recalled that the command sometime in March had arrested 23 drug peddlers such as seventeen (17) males and six (6) females with a total drug seizure of 208.864 kgs comprising cocaine, heroin, Cannabis Sativa, methamphetamine and psychotropic substances.

Ogbumgbada revealed that it also secured the conviction of 17 drug defendants at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, adding that the convict is all serving their jail terms at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.