NDLEA declares Rivers prophetess wanted for recruiting girls into drug

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Port Harcourt based Prophetess, Faith Ugochi, has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for recruiting many young girls into drug trafficking.

The prophetess who is the General Overseer of Christ Power Adoration Ministry at Anozie Street,Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt City was alleged to be introducing teenage girls into drug peddling.



Confirming the development in Port Harcourt yesterday, the spokesman of NDLEA in Rivers State, Emmanuel Ogbungbada said the woman was declared wanted for the reported matter.

Ogbungbada said the prophetess is on the run following her declaration, adding that the agency is on her trail.

However, a source privy to the development that never wanted his name in print said the woman uses the teenage girls she has recruited to move drugs to hers customers.

The sources noted that the said prophetess has been in the alleged business for years and that she has used it to be on top of her career.

The source said: “I went to the street where the Ministry is located, but she seems to have absconded.”