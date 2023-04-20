NDE begins registration of unemployed persons 

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun the registration of unemployed persons in Bayelsa.

The registration holding across the federation follows a directive by the management of the NDE, led by the Director-General, Malam Nuhu Fikpo.

Coordinator of the NDE in Bayelsa, Mr Aham Osuchukwu told newsmen in Yenagoa on Thursday that the registration was for all unemployed persons in Bayelsa, irrespective of their states of origin.

He said that NDE was focused on addressing unemployment through its various trainings in skills acquisition, disbursement of loans and other interventions.

“NDE caters to all strata of the society from the uneducated to the educated.

“The common thing amongst them is unemployment. The uneducated can be made to acquire skills and become artisans in skills areas of choice,’’ he said.

Osuchukwu added that the registration was free, and stressed that the National Identification Number was a prerequisite for the process.

He said other information required were personal details such as age, ward, Local Government Area, educational qualification and email or residential address.

He said also that one of the core mandates of the NDE was to obtain and maintain a data bank on employment and vacancies with a view to act as a clearing house to link job seekers with employers.

He implored all unemployed persons in Bayelsa to ensure they participated in the exercise holding from April 17 to May 5 to ensure the registration of their information in the data base of the NDE.

Osuchukwu stressed that the registration would ensure proper planning for interventions and other opportunities.