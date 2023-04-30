NDA sets roadmap for accessible quality Oral Health in Nigeria

Oral Healthcare Practitioners in Delta State under the auspices of the Nigerian Dental Association has put on the front burner the need to create practical and applicable approach by stakeholders for the provision of quality oral healthcare to the citizenry.

This was a fallout of the just concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM)and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) Delta State Branch, held in Asaba, the State Capital on penultimate

Friday, with the theme: “Roadmap for Accessible Quality Oral Health in Nigeria, Delta Sate A Case Study.”

Chairman of the Association, Dr. (Mrs.) Yvonne Mabiaku while delivering her welcome remarks at the conference that had in attendance notable and erudite scholars and practitioners in the field of oral health, disclosed that the major triggers for the theme were borne from accumulations of obvious, deplorable and preventable poor oral health status.

While emphasizing the necessity for collaborative efforts to sustain oral healthcare education and enlightenment, Dr. Mabiaku revealed that over 80% of morbidity and mortality rates arising from oral diseases, were due to ignorance about oral health and largely from financial constraints in seeking early intervention.

She averred that research had proven that there are connections between oral health and the general well-being of individual, pointing out that quality and optimum oral healthcare was key to general health and well-being, hence the phrase “healthy mouth, healthy body”

Mabiaku opined that the burden of providing accessible and quality oral health care for all Deltans was a multi-headed hydra that was surmountable but required all stakeholders to be adequately

enlightened and guided. Speaking on the theme and the speakers, the Chairman of the association noted that they were carefully selected.

Commenting on the keynote lecturer; Prof. Charles Ofili, she disclosed that he was a renowned and seasoned oral health clinician with vast experiences, hence, she expressed confidence that the discourse at the conference would expand the frontiers of oral health care practice in the State.

On the sub-theme of the conference “Oral Health Education and promotion in Nigeria: Way to Go”, Dr. Mabiaku enthused that the sub-theme speaker, Dr. Mamodesan Okumagba, a UK trained Dental Public

Health practitioner, would address tools of oral health education and promotion in tackling the challenge.

Dr. Mabiaku commended the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko who was the Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony for being a dependable partner and a huge supporter of the association, and called for all hands to be deck to fight for accessible quality oral health for all.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion and Vice Chancellor of the Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Dental Association in promoting oral health

education, saying that the association had become an authoritative voice of Dentistry and Oral health in Nigeria known for professionalism and competence.

The Vice Chancellor who was represented by Prof. Olannye Peter who stated that members of the association play key and vital roles in society, stressing that oral healthcare in Nigeria calls for

increased attention and thus, commended the concerted efforts of the association in organizing the conference.

Mr. Reginald Bayoko, Head of Service of Delta State while declaring the event, which was attended by medical doctors, nurses, midwives, dental surgery technicians, dental therapists amongst others) opened,

he stressed the need for members of the association to build closer synergy with other key health care practitioners especially in theareas of population-based dentistry, disease prevention, the promotion

of dental health, and the surveillance of oral health of Deltans.

Mr. Bayoko told members of the association to work together to create “roadmap” that would ensure that every Deltan had access to quality oral health care, regardless of their location or socio-economic

status.

He expressed hope that the conference with the theme ““Road Map for Accessible Quality Oral Healthcare in Nigeria: Delta State, A case Study.” Would be productive and lay a foundation for a better future

for oral healthcare in the State.

The Delta number one Civil Servant noted that the gathering which was graced by renowned scholars and professors from various institutions would provide a unique opportunity to discuss ways to make oral healthcare more accessible to the citizens of the state in particular and by extension, Nigerians.

Bayoko who was also presented with an Excellent Service Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the growth of the association and oral health practice in the State, said he was humbled

by the recognition.

He commended the initiative of the association in providing oral health education and free oral health screening and treatment for Civil Servants, while commemorating the 2022 World Oral Health Day

Celebration in Delta State. “I recall how you mobilized both your members and medical equipment to my office, where a sizeable portion of Civil Servants benefitted from the free oral health screening and

treatment”.

The HOS lauded the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration for putting in place deliberate policies and programmes to enhance excellent health care delivery in the state. He also applauded him for

adopting various measures to safeguard and promote the welfare of health care workers in general.

In closing, he said the importance of oral health care practitioners and other healthcare workers cannot be over-emphasized.

Other Awardees of the prestigious “NDA DELTA EXCELLENT SERVICE AWARD” were Prof Andy Egwuyenga, Vice Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, Prof Emmanuel Odokuma, Provost College of Health Sciences DELSU,Abraka, Delta State, Prof Nekwu Okolugbo, CMD DELSUTH

Oghara, Delta State, Prof, Chris Ofili c. Provost, College of medical and Health Sciences, Novena University, Ogume, Delta State, Prof Lawrence Omo-Aghoja, immediate past provost College of Health

Sciences, DELSU Abraka Delta State.

Other Awards given at the event includes the “Chairman’s Novelty Award”, which went to Assoc. Prof. Ese Anibor, Chairman: NDA Delta committee on Research and Ethics. She bagged the award premised on her ability to produce the maiden edition & two quarterly editions of the “NDA Delta Newsletter”, as well as the maiden edition of the “Dental and Health Journal” of the Association, within the tenure of the

2020/23 outgone executive year of the Association.