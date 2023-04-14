NBCC embarks on trade mission to boost business partnerships with UK

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC is embarking on a trade mission to the United Kingdom, UK with a view to developing partnerships with the UK and Nigerian Businesses.

Also, the trade mission is aimed at attracting foreign investment to Nigeria with a multi-sector focus particularly non-oil products and services.

The 2023 trade mission to UK is themed: “Paving the Way for Growth,” to hold on May 21 to 27, 2023 at London and Birmingham in the United Kingdom

Speaking at a media briefing held at the chamber’s head office in Lagos, Vice President & Chairman, Trade & Investment, NBCC, Mr. Akin Osuntoki, said that some of the objectives of the mission is targeted at promoting the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria to attract foreign investors; engagement with Nigerians in the diaspora, business leaders in the UK trade-related government officials, and UK-based chambers of commerce.

He highlighted further objectives of the mission to include: Providing a platform for business-to-business (B2B) networking; Providing access to British Companies and Businessmen wishing to invest in Nigeria and those with interests in seeking representatives/partners in Nigeria; To change the Nigerian narrative and offer a new face of the Nigerian private sector by presenting a high-level delegation of business leaders from Nigeria, among others.

Osuntoki said that the 2023 trade mission is in partnership with the Department of International Trade, DIT, Institute of Directors, IoD, British Airways, and Wakanow, the official travel partner.

He hinted that there are few slots to all those seeking to participate, explore and network in the UK.

He said: “The NBCC since its establishment in 1977 has remained the foremost bi-lateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria, focused on fostering goodwill and increasing trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Britain. In furtherance of our commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for members and prospects, the Trade Mission is aimed at attracting foreign investment to Nigeria with a Multi-sector focus particularly nonoil Products and services.

“This Mission will also feature; Business Roundtable at the Nigerian High Commission, Business to Business Meetings (London &Birmingham), Golf Tournament, Business Lecture at Warwick University, Visit Industrial Museum & Think-tank Birmingham Science Museum,” he said.

While eminent leaders of global and regional development institutions; Captains of Industry and Board level business leaders; Innovators across all sectors; Impact investors; Venture capitalists and angel investors; among others are expected to be attendance, Financial Institutions & Advisory; Legal; Economy; Oil & Gas; Government Organisations & Public Bodies; Agriculture; Manufacturing and Engineering; Construction & Real Estate; among others are some of the sectors that would be represented at the mission.