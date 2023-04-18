NBA President begs kidnappers to release SAN, Okey Wali

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has pleaded with the abductors of the past president of the body, Chief Okey Wali, SAN, to release him unconditionally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wali, was reportedly abducted in the early hours of Monday, on the East–West Road, of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, after his morcade was attacked by unidentified men.

In a statement signed by NBA President Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, he appealed to the abductors of Wali, not to harm the former NBA boss and assured of NBA’s full support to the family.

“Mr Okey Wali, SAN was the 26th President of the NBA and has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law.

“He is a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure.

“I, therefore, plead with the abductors not to harm Wali and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.

“The NBA stands with and assures his family of our full support in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home,”

The NBA also noted that this ugly incident is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in the nation’s security system and the need for government to live up to the constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

“We urge the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend,” he said.

NAN reports that Wali was first abducted in Rumualogu in Port Harcourt on Oct. 15, 2014 while on his way to visit his brother in the neighbourhood.