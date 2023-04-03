NAUS kicks against school fee increment at FUTA, others

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) has decried the hike in tuition fees at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, and other institutions, saying the economic situation of parents and guardians cannot sustain that now.

According to the Deputy Senate President, NAUS, Comrade Alade Abayomi Oldman, the plan to increase fees in the schools should be left as mere rumour and not implemented if the government would not want to see Nigerian students in their angry mood.

“The proposed increment, as it was reported to us by some of the executive members of the student union government of the university who had a meeting with the university management, is supposedly premised on the current state of the economy of the country.

“However, for better welfare of our world-class students, the NAUS leaders have kicked against the proposed hike in school fee. We call on the university management and Federal Government and all bodies involved to please look into this, as it is known to us all that over 200% increment in school fees of any university or institution in this country with the present economy is uncalled for, preposterous and evil.”

Alade said and his colleagues would mobilise and fight any increment whatsoever in FUTA fees and ensure the welfare of Nigerian students.

While advising students to be law abiding, the NAUS leader assured that the matter would be pursued to a logical conclusion.