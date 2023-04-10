NASS: Why Barau is best choice for Senate President – Adamu Garba

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has underscored the need for the 10th Senate to work towards building a harmonious executive/legislative relationship, saying it is critical to the success of the incoming administration.

He also said Senator Barau Jibrin should be supported to emerge as the next Senate President.

He said the ranking senator’s public service record, makes him the most suitable among other aspirants.

The APC chieftain said this in an interview with Arise Television.

His words: “While we are talking about the executive arm of the government, we must also look at the legislative arm and in doing this, we must look at the most competent hand amongst all the candidates that have shown interest to aspire for the office of the Senate Presidency.

Without coordination, good working relationship that is properly aligned with the mission and programmes of the executive, we will hardly get it right, when you don’t have the right legislation in place.

“That is why I believe that most of the aspirants for the Senate Presidency know that there is no person as qualified as Senator Barau Jibrin. Why did I say so? This man started his political career in the national assembly in 1999. He started by joining the House of Representatives first, after building successful businesses and after also passing through extensive training programs in different endeavors in his career journey. He was in Kano State Civil Service, He chaired so many committees in the investment and property development in Kano State.

” He was once a Commissioner for Science and Technology in Kano State. He has B.Sc. in Accountancy.

“He did several training and certifications programs, including a Master’s degree in financial management and pricing, Master in Business Administration, and obtained a certificate in Financial Management for Business Decisions, from the Prestigious Cornell University, United States.

And currently, he is the most ranking Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chairman, TET Fund, and also the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee.

” He was part and parcel of the individuals that contributed to the successes recorded by the government of the APC. Because without proper appropriation, you can never get your policies and program to be driven right.

“If you notice what happened in the 8th assembly, because of lack of proper team management and proper structure, especially around appropriation, we had a rancorous house. It was the 9th Assembly, that came and consolidated and brought order, and composure that tune in the programs of the APC government, and that enabled the successes we have recorded especially in the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration. Every single investment that is done to better the lives of Nigerians will have to pass through the appropriation desk.

“The Red Chamber has been more organized than it has ever been since 1999, because there has been proper structure of working relationship with the executive. And if we have this mature leadership that drives this success, why can’t we allow Senator Barau Jibrin to be able to drive the Office of the Senate President, so that we can be able to have a coordinated, organized and responsible government that meets the needs and yearnings of Nigerians.

That is why I believe that Senator Barau Jibrin is the most qualified. Consider his antecedents in public service and his activities in the Senate as the highest-ranking member.

” When you go to the North West, where he comes from, that region through his rigorous political campaigns, the North West delivered the highest amount of vote for the APC much more than the South West which is the Zone of the APC president-elect.

“The North-West gave 2.7 million votes, while the South-West brought 2 million votes. So when you compare that, you would realise that he succeeded in driving these successes why? Because Kano State contributed to over five hundred thousand of these votes, majority of these votes came from Barau Jibrin Senatorial districts. He is the only candidate in Kano State that was not swallowed by the Kwankwasiyya tsunami.

“The measure of who emerges the President of the 10th Senate should be rated by their ingenuity, level of experience in the workings and the activities of the legislature, their track records in diverse spheres of human endeavors, and most importantly, their individual contributions to the emergence of our President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”