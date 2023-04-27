NASENI, Finland varsity to collaborate on R&Ds growth in both countries

The Ag. Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mrs Nonyem Onyechi (L) exchanging pleasantries with Dr Harriet Lonka (R) of the University of Applied Science, Laurea, Finland, when she led a delegation of Laurea Erasmus on a courtesy call to NASENI headquarters, Idu, Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and the Finland University of Applied Sciences, Laurea, Republic of Finland are working together in areas of Research, Development and Innovation for the growth of both countries particularly in education, security and research institutions.

Both parties agreed to work together on Wednesday in Abuja at NASENI Headquarters when the Finland delegation from Finland University came on a courtesy visit, as part of study tour to Nigeria as well as seek possible areas of collaboration with the Agency.

In her welcome address, the Overseeing Coordinating Director/Ag. Executive Vice Chairman/CE of the Agency, Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi said the visit was a product of an earlier visit by a team of Researchers from Nigeria in 2021, working within the framework for institutionalizing Research for Development in Nigeria.

According to her, the Agency has embarked on international engagements designed to globally reposition the Agency, through qualitative partnerships and collaboration with relevant organizations and institutions across the globe.

Mrs. Onyechi added that as part of the Agency’s alliance with the global engagement on climate action for global sustainable development, NASENI has developed through one of her Institutes (SEDI) Enugu, a prototype equipment and machinery used in recycling of plastic waste and turning them into wealth; “We will witness soon the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between SEDI-Enugu and a Lagos based private firm known as Alon Green Recycling”.

While assuring the visiting research team that the Agency’s twelve (12) operating development Institutes and twelve (12) upcoming ones will effectively work in compliance with the demand of the Finland researchers via the Agency’s headquarters, she appealed to them to avail NASENI with the available Technology that are relevant to the Nigeria’s national development paradigm.

Her words, “Your visit to NASENI is a Product of an earlier visit by a team of researchers from Nigeria who were out to institutionalize research for development in Nigeria. The immediate past EVC was part of the team for this national project, and the Agency was well-represented in the activities.

She expressed hope for a better and productive areas of mutual collaboration; and welcome the team on behalf of the Agency’s Governing Board, Management as well as staff of the Agency.

Earlier in her introductory remarks, the leader of the research team from the republic of Finland, Mrs. Harriet Lonka said that her team were in Nigeria for a one-week study visit and to seek for areas of possible collaboration with the Agency, particularly on Technology and Innovation for development.

While commending NASENI for its efforts in promoting science, technology and innovation, she said that Finish Government would like to work with NASENI and Nigerian Government in the development of research and innovation.

Highlights of the study visit included presentation about the activities of NASENI and areas of possible collaboration with both domestic and foreign research Institutes and organizations.