NANS slams DSTV over increment in subscription rates

.Wants adoption of pay-as-you-view tariff

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has slammed Multi Choice Digital Satellite Television, DSTV, for incessant increment in its subscription rates in Nigeria, describing it as inhuman and inconsiderate.

The student body has therefore called on the outfit to adopt a pay-as-you-view payment method like it does in other nations.

NANS, through the Southwest Coordinator, Adejuwon Emmanuel Olatunji, the Deputy Coordinator, Alao John and the Public Relations Officer, Opeoluwa Awoyinfa, in a statement yesterday in Lagos, wondered why the multinational company was applying different modes of operations in Nigeria which is meant to rip off Nigerians and subject them to untold hardship.

“We are appalled by the development. DSTV keeps increasing its tariffs in Nigeria, while it reduces the same in some other countries, for instance in Sierra Leone. What it does and cannot do in its home country, it is doing in Nigeria. Why can’t it adopt pay-as-you-view in Nigeria like it does in some other places.

“We are aware that Multi Choice Digital Satellite has increased its tariffs without considering the standard of living of Nigerians. We have also waited for long to see if this same company will dance to the music of Nigerians who have been clamoring for pay-as-you-view tariff regime but the reverse is the case. This is the time to call on National Broadcasting Commission to go back to the commission’s Act to regulate the ownership, activities and operations of Direct Broadcast Satellite Service Providers.

“DSTV is one of the leading direct to home service providers in Nigeria since1995 and has also made a lot of profit with over 25 million subscribers, which is the largest market for its operations. We want the Federal Government to stop their proposed tariff increment and also force them to implement the pay-as-you-view system. It is obvious that users are being placed on a fixed monthly tariff plan unlike what is obtainable outside Nigeria.

“We are aware that DSTV operates a system of pay-as-you-go tariffs in other countries, but chose to be inhumane and to show hatred for Nigerians. We are ready to take the bull by the horn as Nigerians and we will not welcome any increment in tariffs.

“We will never allow any policy or decision by any government, private organisations or person that may want to add to the present hardship and hunger already unleashed on Nigerians.

“We hereby give seven days ultimatum to Multi Choice Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) to reverse their plan of increasing their tariffs and also yield to the call of Nigerians and also implementing pay-as-you-view tariffs or else we shall be left with no other option than to lock up all offices of DSTV until our demands are meant which is the mind of all Nigerians.”