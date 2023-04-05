NANS laments high cost of living in student-dominated communities

Seeks Akeredolu’s intervention

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Committee, NANS JCC, Ondo Axis, has condemned the high cost of living in communities where students live off campus, saying the rent paid on accommodation and the general prices of goods do not reflect the level of inflation in the country

In a statement by the NANS JCC Chairman, Comrade Akinola Elijah and the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Okeniyi Elijah, the body said the high cost of living was a deliberate attempt by some people to extort innocent students whose parents and guardians are reeling under the weight of a depressed economy.

“The attention of the leadership of NANS JCC, Ondo Axis has been drawn to the continuous hike and deliberate inflation in the prices of goods and services within the students’ communities in Ondo State.

“It is no more news that few weeks ago, the entire country was thrown into a huge disarray following the anti-masses cash policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, with regards to the acceptance of the old Naira notes as legal tenders despite the Supreme Court’s ruling declaring the notes as legal tenders till December, 31st, 2023.

“It is worrisome yet disturbing that despite the Supreme Court’s judgement, a lot of economic and socio activities have drastically changed, thereby forcing many small scale businesses owned by students and youths to fall under because of the prices of products and services within students’ environments, leaving the students with no option than to patronize those who have deliberately inflated the prices of goods and services.

“Information at our disposal from students of Adekunle Ajashin University Akungba-Akoko reveals that when students eat at some restaurants within the students’ community, they are stylishly extorted for paying through either mobile transfer or via POS.

“One of the price hike issues that also needs to be addressed is the transport fare on campus. For example, the FUTA Campus Shuttle transport fare spiked double (from #50 to #100) with the excuse of fuel and Naira scarcity. Now that both issues are no longer threats, the transport drivers are yet to bring the prices back to normal.

“It has further been discovered that the unavailability of the naira in circulation has made many business owners and vendors to add extra charges to their normal prices of goods and services and this will be vehemently resisted. It is quite sardonic that a bottle of soft drink which normally is sold for #200 has been inflated to #250 by cash and #300 via mobile transfer or POS.

“We are calling on the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu. SAN, to kindly come to our aid as a lover of Nigerian students, even as we shall consider consulting the Ondo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Cooperative Services because we expect them to serve as checks and balances against stylish and deliberate extortion.”

The students appealed to vendors, retailers and traders to bring down their prices to acceptable levels, as they would not allow continuous exploitation of students.