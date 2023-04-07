NANS calls for justice over murder of Ondo varsity final year student

By Precious Osadebe

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called for justice over the killing of Temidayo Ayodeji, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, yesterday, around the school premises.

NANS also declared the student area of institution “to be in a state of emergency and we urge all security agencies to swift into actions immediately.”

According to reports, Temidayo was said to have engaged in an argument with a miscreant, an indigene of the community, who wanted to extortion him of N1,000.

It was during the encounter that Temidayo was stabbed dead.

Reacting in a statement by Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, Public Relations Officer, NANS South-West, the students’ umbrella body called on the authorities to ensure that those responsible for Temidayo’s death are brought to book.

“We call on the University management to stand up and defend the welfarism and life of all students of the school.

“We call on the community leaders to find a lasting solution to the rift between students and indigenes of Akungba-Akoko.

“We call on the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State, to please use his great offices to look into the issues of security of students’ life and properties in Akungba-Akoko; it’s becoming so unbearable,” NANS demanded.

The body also sent condolences to the family of late Temidayo, and prayed his soul rests in peace.