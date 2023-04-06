Naira appreciates marginally against dollar

Naira appreciated against the dollar on Thursday, exchanging for N463.25 at the investors’ and exporters’ window.

The rate represented an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the N463.75 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N463.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of N466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at N463.25.

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

The naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 101.45 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window on Thursday. (NAN)