Nagelsmann pulls out of becoming next Chelsea manager

German tactician, Julian Nagelsmann has withdrawn from becoming the next manager at Chelsea after Frank Lampard’s interim deal expires at the end of the season.
Nagelsmann was considered a top candidate but he is no longer available after multiple rounds of talks, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The ex-Bayern coach was in a strong position to join the West Londoners ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but the German now seems to be looking in other directions.
Nagelsman was observed to be the best choice following his style of play and how he works with young players.
“It’s interesting for me to work with a young team. They want to develop, to increase their capacity and get better every day,” he said.
“I want to develop, to increase my capacity and get better every day too, so we pull together on the same path.”
The four-man shortlist has been narrowed down to three candidates, with recently added Vincent Kompany on the table alongside Maurico Pochettino and Luis Enrique.
