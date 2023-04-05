My Wife & My Mistress drama set for Easter

QIB Productions, in collaboration with Ebony Life Place, will host its fourth edition of ‘My Wife and My Mistress’ this Easter weekend at Jinja Ebony Life Place Lagos, beginning on April 7, 2023, to April 10, 2023.

The stage play will be an interactive session that sets to engage its audience with rich drama. And will show twice for each of the listed days.

Speaking with the executive producer of ‘My Wife and My Mistress’, Abdul-Qudus Ibrahim, he noted that the fourth edition promises to display the soothing and sophisticated dramatic experience in Nigerian homes.

As it was specially created to help Lagosians cool off from the hustle and bustle of the city with its enchanting storytelling filled with comedy.

“It’s an interactive play that will involve the audience,” he said. “It was designed to make everyone laugh after the stressful election period.”

The show’s creator also hinted that invitees should expect something novel and nothing short of comedy, fun, and good vibes.

The synopsis of the stage play tells the story of an ailing millionaire who, with the help of the audience, has to decide who to appoint as the executor of his estate between his wife and his mistress.