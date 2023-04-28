My song ‘l Am’ will make Christians discover their identity in Christ — Ogocity

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Urban gospel artiste, Ogocity, has released another powerful single titled “I Am”, featuring Dr. Peter Flourish, Founder of The Logic Church, Lagos.

“I Am” hits the air waves on April 28, 2023.

According to Ogocity, the new single will ensure Christians and listeners realise that they have a victorious life in Jesus Christ.

It is a spirit-filled new single rooted in 2nd Corinthians 5:21, and serves as a reminder of the finished work of the cross and the divine exchange that occurred, where Jesus took our punishment for sin and bestowed upon us his righteousness.

With a distinct style of praise and worship, Ogocity’s career took off in 2017 with hits like “I’ll be there” and “For you,” which resonated with their emphasis on the importance of love and being present for loved ones.

Her most recent release, “Citizen,” featuring Gerald Bishung, received widespread acclaim from both media and listeners alike, as it got the world dancing to its anthemic beats.

“I Am”, produced by the acclaimed hit maker, Hills-Play, also features a powerful, impactful charge delivered by Dr. Flourish.

Ogocity, in a chat with Vanguard, expressed her excitement about the new single, saying, “I am thrilled to share this new song with the world. “I Am” is a declaration of the truth that we are made righteous in Christ Jesus.

She said: “The believer in Christ needs to know of their identity and this song establishes that. I believe this song will raise a generation that walks in the freedom and knowledge of the finished work of Jesus and I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Dr. Flourish, whose powerful message adds depth to the song.”

“I Am”, which is now available on all major streaming platforms, is expected to be another hit that continues to touch lives and spread a message of hope and faith.