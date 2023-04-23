Nollywood actress Sarian Martin Oruene has emphatically reiterated that her personality is a rider to attaining a firm position in the movie industry.

Oruene administered that good personality encompasses different factors which an actor should beget to be able to remain relevant in the Nollywood industry.

According to the Christian family born and indigent of Bayelsa, a personality is a form of standout mechanism in the industry in addition to passion, commendable acting skills, and openness to challenges.

“There is no role I can’t act, I’m open to all because I love challenges and playing different roles all the time,” she disclosed.

“What makes me stand out from other actresses is my personality, only I can play the role in my way and kill it differently.

“I don’t have anything that’s not of general knowledge, I’m an open book, I’m just a private person that does the community much.

“my greatest strength as an actor is my ability to take in lines very quickly and accurately without making mistakes and how swiftly I get into character,” she added.

Oruene shot into the limelight after she bagged the role of Amaka in the movie “Freda” an Africa Magic original love drama about a wealthy blogger who does everything to control her relationship and make sure her man doesn’t earn more than her.

She has also starred in other productions like “Over And Over Again”, “A Toast To Forever”, and “Call To Bar”, among others. She has also won several awards.