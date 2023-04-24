My music is influenced by diverse cultures, environments – Artiste, OCB

His name might be new in the entertainment world but his songs are currently making airplay across the globe

Dingbogba Terrance Nbunyen, popularly known as OCB, is a young and talented musician from Cameroon whose love for music dates back to his teenage years. After becoming addicted to music and listening to any tape he could lay his hands on, OCB decided to pursue a professional music career three years ago.

For OCB, a good musician must be passionate about music, capable of engaging the audience during stage performances, willing to collaborate with other artists, and have a unique style.

Speaking about his own music style, OCB claims that he cannot find a word to describe the style of his music, reiterating that he creates music for everyone, regardless of social class, with the aim of unifying people and breaking down barriers.

According to the fast-rising OCB,, “I draw my inspiration from various sources, depending on my mood and location. My music is heavily influenced by the diverse cultures and environments I experienced while growing up. I don’t have a particular timeframe for producing music,”, he stated. He is currently working on an EP, and promises to deliver an album before the end of the year.

When asked about his first experience on stage, OCB expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity and the dream-come-true feeling it gave him. He also shared his admiration for Burna Boy, citing the artist’s personality and sound as inspiration.

In addition to music, OCB loves football and video games. If he is not making music, he is most likely playing football or video games. OCB is committed to investing in music to support talented artists who lack the capital to finance their careers.

OCB and his team are currently working on his EP, and he promises fans that they will love it when it is released.